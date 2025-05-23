Debt Mountain Dilemma: U.S. Tax Bill Spells Pains for Bond Markets
Investors are wary about rising U.S. debt as a comprehensive tax and spending bill heads to the Senate, threatening prolonged high bond yields and increased borrowing costs. Despite Republican arguments that tax cuts will stimulate the economy, the bill's potential impact on the deficit causes concern.
Investors are sounding alarms over a potential escalation in the U.S. debt burden as the substantial tax and spending bill prepares for Senate scrutiny. The bond market, already sensitive to deteriorating U.S. debt ratings, braces for prolonged high yields, as seen in the recent lackluster response to a 20-year bond auction.
Economists express concerns that the Senate will reduce proposed spending cuts, potentially elevating the deficit. President Donald Trump's administration emphasizes $1.6 trillion in spending cuts, but persistent economic data suggests senators may resist deep cuts, prolonging deliberations and leaving room for adjustments.
The bill is viewed as a catalyst for economic growth by some, with tariffs expected to generate revenue, yet skeptics fear that it may drive up government debt costs. As investors assess the ramifications, financial markets will influence Congress's decisions. Lawmakers are attentive to both voters and market signals.
(With inputs from agencies.)
