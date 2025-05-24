Pakistan Defends Nuclear Security Amid Rising Tensions

Pakistan on Friday reaffirmed the robustness of its command and control structures concerning its nuclear arsenal. The Foreign Office underscored the comprehensive security measures in place, confidently defending the country's nuclear regime.

In response to international scrutiny, the Foreign Office called for greater attention to be paid to India's nuclear security. They expressed concerns over India's escalating political radicalization and suggested these factors pose serious security threats in the region.

The comments come amid heightened tensions following the Pahalgam attack. The incident led to increased military activities across the border, with both sides engaging in precision strikes and retaliatory actions. Hostilities subsided after high-level diplomatic talks concluded on May 10, aimed at ceasing further military escalations.

(With inputs from agencies.)