In a development that signals potential progress in Russia-Ukraine relations, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov announced that Russia will soon propose a draft peace agreement to Ukraine once an ongoing prisoner exchange concludes. This comes amidst concerns over multiple drone attacks that Moscow claims were executed by Ukraine, allegedly with European support.

Lavrov accused Kyiv of attempting to derail peace efforts spearheaded by the United States, following a major exchange of prisoners that took place on Friday. Both nations released 390 detainees each, a result of negotiations between officials in Turkey. Russia's minister reiterated his country's dedication to a peaceful resolution and adherence to the terms reached in Istanbul discussions.

Despite support for a long-term settlement, tensions have intensified with allegations of Ukrainian drone strikes on Russian territory. Ukraine has offered limited responses, though they confirmed an attack on a plant in Russia's Lipetsk region. Meanwhile, Ukraine's government expresses readiness for peace talks and seeks the inclusion of major political figures, including U.S. President Donald Trump.

