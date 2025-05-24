Kyiv Under Siege: Russian Drone Strikes and Prisoner Exchange Shape War's Landscape

In a dramatic escalation, Kyiv endured a significant Russian air assault on Saturday, driving residents into subterranean shelters. A symphony of explosions and machine gun fire filled the cityscape as Ukraine's capital came under a barrage of missiles and drones.

This nocturnal onslaught coincided with a significant diplomatic development—a major prisoner exchange between Russia and Ukraine, marking a rare moment of cooperation amid the ongoing conflict. The swap, involving nearly 1,000 individuals, unfolded on the Belarus border, yet failed to signal an end to hostilities.

Despite the exchange, fighting along the 620-mile frontline persists unabated, with both nations maintaining aggressive military maneuvers. Diplomatic discussions, including a recent Istanbul meeting, continue to flounder, with key issues left unresolved as both sides brace for future negotiations.

(With inputs from agencies.)