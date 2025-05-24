Left Menu

Mumbai Civic Body Urged to Cancel Turkish Rescue Gear Contract Amid Political Tensions

Due to recent tensions with Pakistan, there's a call from former Shiv Sena and BJP corporators to cancel Mumbai's contract for Turkish robotic rescue machines. The demand highlights Turkiye's support for Pakistan after Operation Sindoor, pushing for a boycott of Turkish products including beach rescue equipment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 24-05-2025 12:02 IST | Created: 24-05-2025 12:02 IST
Mumbai Civic Body Urged to Cancel Turkish Rescue Gear Contract Amid Political Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In the wake of renewed hostilities with Pakistan, agitation is building within Mumbai's political sphere. Former corporators from Shiv Sena (UBT) and BJP have issued a demand on Saturday, insisting that the Mumbai civic body annul its contract for purchasing Turkish-made robotic rescue equipment designated for city beaches.

Prominent among the dissenters, former Sena (UBT) corporator Sachin Padval, has publicly questioned the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) decision to procure these machines, stressing the need to revisit ties in light of Turkiye's support for Pakistan during post-Operation Sindoor hostilities.

Supporting this call, former BJP corporator Bhalchandra Shirsat also urged the BMC to reconsider its agreement, further fanning calls for a broader boycott of Turkish products as political pressures mount.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japan's Ryosei Akazawa Heads to the U.S. for Crucial Trade Talks

Japan's Ryosei Akazawa Heads to the U.S. for Crucial Trade Talks

 Global
2
Japan's New Agriculture Minister Targets Affordable Rice

Japan's New Agriculture Minister Targets Affordable Rice

 Japan
3
Legal Showdown: Fired Copyright Office Director Vs. Trump Administration

Legal Showdown: Fired Copyright Office Director Vs. Trump Administration

 Global
4
Chiquita Panama's Labor Crisis: Thousands of Workers Laid Off Following Strike

Chiquita Panama's Labor Crisis: Thousands of Workers Laid Off Following Stri...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wireless sensors and renewable energy redefine food production systems

Low-cost deep learning models tackle cervical cancer in resource-limited settings

AI can both empower and erode democratic governance: Here's how

Mastering AI tools and learning skills boosts student writing and well-being

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025