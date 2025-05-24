Mumbai Civic Body Urged to Cancel Turkish Rescue Gear Contract Amid Political Tensions

In the wake of renewed hostilities with Pakistan, agitation is building within Mumbai's political sphere. Former corporators from Shiv Sena (UBT) and BJP have issued a demand on Saturday, insisting that the Mumbai civic body annul its contract for purchasing Turkish-made robotic rescue equipment designated for city beaches.

Prominent among the dissenters, former Sena (UBT) corporator Sachin Padval, has publicly questioned the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) decision to procure these machines, stressing the need to revisit ties in light of Turkiye's support for Pakistan during post-Operation Sindoor hostilities.

Supporting this call, former BJP corporator Bhalchandra Shirsat also urged the BMC to reconsider its agreement, further fanning calls for a broader boycott of Turkish products as political pressures mount.

(With inputs from agencies.)