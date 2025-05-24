Left Menu

Southern Chief Ministers Boycott Key Niti Aayog Meeting

Three southern Chief Ministers from states including Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, and Telangana skipped the pivotal Niti Aayog Governing Council meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The absence has sparked questions and speculations regarding their motives, with varying reasons provided for each non-attendance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 24-05-2025 13:27 IST | Created: 24-05-2025 13:27 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Chief Ministers from three southern states, notably Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, and Telangana, were absent from the significant Niti Aayog Governing Council meeting in New Delhi, highlighting a potential disconnect between these regions and the central administration.

This meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, aims to foster collaborative discussion amongst state leaders and the central government on developmental goals. Puducherry's Chief Minister from the NDA coalition surprisingly skipped the meeting without explanation, leading to speculation about underlying political dynamics.

Kerala's Chief Minister opted to send a representative, similar to previous instances, while the Karnataka Chief Minister cited prior commitments. The meeting's theme, aimed at achieving developed statehood by 2047, underscores an important milestone in India's socio-economic planning.

(With inputs from agencies.)

