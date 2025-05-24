BRS Leader KT Rama Rao Challenges Rahul Gandhi Over National Herald Silence
BRS' KT Rama Rao criticizes Congress' Rahul Gandhi for his silence on the National Herald case. He urges transparency, highlighting accusations against Congress leaders. The Enforcement Directorate's ongoing investigation into alleged money laundering linked to National Herald draws attention as the court hearings progress.
- Country:
- India
In a direct challenge to the Congress, Bharat Rashtra Samithi's working President, KT Rama Rao, has called out Rahul Gandhi for his silence on the allegations surrounding the National Herald case. Addressing media representatives at Telangana Bhavan, KT Rama Rao (KTR) questioned Gandhi's reticence and demanded an explanation.
KTR also pointed to the involvement of top leaders in the controversy, asserting that one of the accused, a chief minister from the Congress camp, facilitated illicit money transactions into the National Herald and Young India accounts. He insisted on the resignation of Telangana's CM Revanth Reddy to uphold ethical governance.
The case's legal proceedings continue, with the Enforcement Directorate presenting its charges of money laundering against Congress leaders, including the Gandhis, before Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court. Allegations cite sustained criminal activities contributing to financial crimes, prompting the court to schedule further arguments.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
President fires Librarian of Congress Carla Hayden as White House continues purge of perceived Trump opponents, reports AP.
Kerala Congress Leadership Overhaul: A Fresh Start for Political Justice
Odisha Congress' Patriotic March: A Tribute to Armed Forces
Tensions Surge: Congress Condemns Pakistan's 'Cowardly' Actions
Karnataka Congress' Tiranga Yatra: A Show of Unity Amid India-Pakistan Tensions