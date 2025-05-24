Call for Transparency: TPYC Demands Government Employment White Paper

The Tripura Pradesh Youth Congress (TPYC) is pressing Chief Minister Manik Saha to shed light on government sector employment figures during the BJP regime by publishing a comprehensive white paper.

In a press meet, TPYC leader Sahajahan Islam raised concerns over discrepancies in the employment statistics provided by the CM, who has offered varying numbers over time.

Islam stressed the urgency for transparency, citing a backdrop of roughly seven lakh unemployed individuals in Tripura, and warned that failure to comply will result in protest actions by the Youth Congress.

(With inputs from agencies.)