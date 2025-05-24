Lebanon's Elections: A Test of Resistance and Reconstruction
Residents in southern Lebanon participated in municipal elections to gauge support for Hezbollah in predominantly Shiite areas, following the conclusion of the Israel-Hezbollah war. Hezbollah and Amal are anticipated to win many races. The elections occurred amid recent airstrikes and efforts for war reconstruction financing.
- Country:
- Lebanon
In a pivotal moment for southern Lebanon, residents cast their votes on Saturday during municipal elections aimed at assessing the support for Hezbollah in predominantly Shiite territories. This event follows the Israel-Hezbollah war, and Hezbollah's alliance with Amal is expected to secure numerous mayoral positions unopposed.
Lebanon President Joseph Aoun, speaking in Aaichiyeh, where he voted for the first time in four decades, expressed resilience in the face of destruction, praising the local will to rebuild. Elections here come shortly after Israel's air force launched significant airstrikes, further complicating the path to recovery.
As tensions persist, Lebanon's government faces the challenge of securing international financial aid, with reconstruction costs exceeding $11 billion according to World Bank estimates. This backdrop underscores Hezbollah's military and political strategies following a US-brokered ceasefire.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Hezbollah
- Elections
- Lebanon
- Israel
- War
- Amal
- Nabatiyeh
- Reconstruction
- Airstrikes
- Ceasefire