Yunus Holds Firm Amidst Political Turmoil in Bangladesh

Muhammad Yunus will continue to lead Bangladesh's interim government, following considerable deliberation over resignation in the wake of political challenges.

Planning Adviser Wahiduddin Mahmud clarified that Yunus remains committed to his role, citing the significance of their responsibilities. This comes amidst internal and external pressures facing the leadership.

As the advisory council meets to address these challenges, discussions focus on the pressing need for fair elections, comprehensive reforms, and establishing justice. Yunus's decision followed appeals from key political figures urging him to persevere for the nation's stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)