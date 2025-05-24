Left Menu

Yunus Holds Firm Amidst Political Turmoil in Bangladesh

Muhammad Yunus remains the head of Bangladesh's interim government despite considering resignation due to political challenges. The advisory council confirmed his commitment after extensive deliberations. The interim government faces internal discord and external pressures, focusing on elections, reforms, and justice. Yunus plans to meet major political figures to navigate the political landscape.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dhaka | Updated: 24-05-2025 18:35 IST | Created: 24-05-2025 18:35 IST
Muhammad Yunus will continue to lead Bangladesh's interim government, following considerable deliberation over resignation in the wake of political challenges.

Planning Adviser Wahiduddin Mahmud clarified that Yunus remains committed to his role, citing the significance of their responsibilities. This comes amidst internal and external pressures facing the leadership.

As the advisory council meets to address these challenges, discussions focus on the pressing need for fair elections, comprehensive reforms, and establishing justice. Yunus's decision followed appeals from key political figures urging him to persevere for the nation's stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

