Rare Prisoner Swap Amidst Rising Tensions Between Russia and Ukraine
In a rare instance of cooperation, Russia and Ukraine exchanged hundreds of prisoners on Saturday, marking a brief moment of collaboration amidst ongoing conflict. Despite this, Kyiv suffered a significant Russian missile and drone attack, leaving injuries and destruction, highlighting the ongoing hostilities and challenging peace efforts.
- Ukraine
