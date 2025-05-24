Left Menu

Rare Prisoner Swap Amidst Rising Tensions Between Russia and Ukraine

In a rare instance of cooperation, Russia and Ukraine exchanged hundreds of prisoners on Saturday, marking a brief moment of collaboration amidst ongoing conflict. Despite this, Kyiv suffered a significant Russian missile and drone attack, leaving injuries and destruction, highlighting the ongoing hostilities and challenging peace efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 24-05-2025 19:35 IST | Created: 24-05-2025 19:35 IST
In a rare moment of collaboration, Russia and Ukraine carried out a major prisoner swap on Saturday, exchanging hundreds of soldiers amidst ongoing conflict and failed peace efforts.

The swap followed a substantial Russian drone and missile attack on Kyiv, which injured 15 and caused widespread destruction overnight.

Despite the exchange, intense hostilities continue, with both sides showing no sign of halting military actions, challenging hopes for a lasting peace agreement.

