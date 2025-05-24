Rahul Gandhi Pledges Support to Victims of Cross-Border Shelling in Poonch

In a heartfelt display of empathy, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi visited the victims of recent cross-border shelling in Poonch, Jammu and Kashmir. Describing the damage as a 'big tragedy', he pledged to highlight their issues on the national stage.

The long-standing tension between India and Pakistan escalated between May 7 and May 10, resulting in the tragic loss of 28 lives and over 70 injuries in the region. Thousands of residents fled their homes seeking safety in relief camps as a wave of artillery shelling, missiles, and drone strikes devastated the area.

Accompanied by local leaders, Gandhi visited affected families, expressing solidarity and assessing the extent of the damage. Both Gandhi and Jal Shakti Minister Javed Ahmed Rana emphasized the urgent need for restoration, reassuring the community of government support and assistance to rebuild their lives.

(With inputs from agencies.)