Mamata Banerjee Skips NITI Aayog Meeting Amidst Policy Disputes with Centre

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was notably absent from the NITI Aayog Governing Council meeting held in New Delhi, according to sources at the state secretariat. The reasons behind her absence have not been revealed.

During the meeting, Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted the strong interest global investors have in India, urging states to capitalize on this by removing policy hurdles. He stressed that by working together as 'Team India,' the Centre and states can achieve unparalleled success.

This meeting was significant as it marked the first major interaction between the Prime Minister and Chief Ministers following Operation Sindoor. However, there was no confirmation regarding West Bengal's representation at the event. Trinamool Congress spokesperson Kunal Ghosh refrained from commenting on the state's participation but criticized the Union government for withholding funds owed to the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)