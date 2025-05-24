Left Menu

Indian Parliamentary Delegation Strengthens Ties in Seoul Against Terrorism

An all-party parliamentary delegation led by MP Sanjay Kumar Jha visited Seoul to bolster India's zero-tolerance stance against terrorism. The visit aimed to strengthen international outreach following tensions with Pakistan. The delegation engaged with Korean officials and media, highlighting the significance of Operation Sindoor.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 24-05-2025 23:30 IST | Created: 24-05-2025 23:30 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • South Korea

An all-party parliamentary delegation headed by Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Kumar Jha arrived in Seoul, intensifying India's global outreach against terrorism. The visit, spanning from May 24 to May 26, underscores India's unwavering zero-tolerance policy against terrorism in all its forms, according to the Indian Embassy's statement.

During their stay, the delegation interacted with senior officials from the Republic of Korea's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, lawmakers, and influential think tanks and media representatives. This delegation is part of India's initiative to send seven multi-party groups to 33 global capitals, addressing international concerns over Pakistan's activities and India's counter-terrorism strategies.

In addition to Jha, the group includes MPs Aparajita Sarangi, Abhishek Banerjee, Brij Lal, John Brittas, Pradan Baruah, Hemang Joshi, former external affairs minister Salman Khurshid, and former ambassador to France and Bahrain Mohan Kumar. The team's earlier visit to Japan secured robust support from Tokyo for India's anti-terror stance following the deadly April 22 Pahalgam attack.

(With inputs from agencies.)

