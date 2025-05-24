India-Russia Diplomacy: A United Front Against Terror

An Indian multi-party delegation, led by DMK MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi, concluded a significant diplomatic mission in Moscow on Saturday. The delegation sought Russian support in addressing terrorism stemming from Pakistan, marking a crucial step in solidifying Indo-Russian relations.

In meetings with Russian leaders, including Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko, the delegation presented India's concerns about state-sponsored terrorism from Pakistan. The Russian side assured unwavering support and acknowledged the urgency of India's position, emphasizing continued collaboration in international forums like the UN, BRICS, and SCO.

Kanimozhi highlighted the longstanding Indo-Russian partnership, describing the visit as a critical opportunity to reinforce this alliance. The delegation's itinerary continues with stops in other global capitals, aiming to raise awareness about the terrorism threat faced by India and to gather international support.

(With inputs from agencies.)