Global Solidarity: India’s United Stand Against Terrorism
An all-party delegation of Indian Parliamentarians, led by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, paid tribute at the 9/11 Memorial in New York. The visit underscored global solidarity against terrorism, highlighting the shared threat both nations face. The delegation will travel to promote a united front against terrorism worldwide.
An all-party delegation of Indian Parliamentarians, headed by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, visited the 9/11 Memorial in New York to honor the victims of the terror attacks. The gesture was a mark of solidarity and a call for unity in confronting the global issue of terrorism.
Tharoor emphasized the visit's significance, especially in light of a recent attack in India, underscoring the shared global challenge of combating terrorism. The delegation's itinerary includes stops in Guyana, Panama, Colombia, and Brazil, part of India's broader diplomatic efforts to foster international cooperation against terrorism.
Speaking at the memorial site, Tharoor reiterated the importance of collective strength and solidarity in standing against terrorism. He called on the Indian-American community to raise awareness of the challenges India faces. The visit reflects India's commitment to a global alliance in the fight against terror, as it seeks justice for victims and accountability for perpetrators.
ALSO READ
Delhi University Unites in Solidarity with Armed Forces Amidst Conflict
Tamil Nadu Stands United: Rally for Armed Forces Solidarity
New York SailGP Set for Spectacular Return: Wing Upgrades Ready
Omar Abdullah Stands in Solidarity: A Humanitarian Visit Amidst Border Tensions
Pope Leo XIV expresses solidarity with imprisoned journalists, affirms 'precious gift of free speech and press, reports AP.