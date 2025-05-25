Global Solidarity: India’s United Stand Against Terrorism

An all-party delegation of Indian Parliamentarians, headed by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, visited the 9/11 Memorial in New York to honor the victims of the terror attacks. The gesture was a mark of solidarity and a call for unity in confronting the global issue of terrorism.

Tharoor emphasized the visit's significance, especially in light of a recent attack in India, underscoring the shared global challenge of combating terrorism. The delegation's itinerary includes stops in Guyana, Panama, Colombia, and Brazil, part of India's broader diplomatic efforts to foster international cooperation against terrorism.

Speaking at the memorial site, Tharoor reiterated the importance of collective strength and solidarity in standing against terrorism. He called on the Indian-American community to raise awareness of the challenges India faces. The visit reflects India's commitment to a global alliance in the fight against terror, as it seeks justice for victims and accountability for perpetrators.