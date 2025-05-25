Left Menu

A Clash of Politics: Siddaramaiah's Absence Sparks Fury

The BJP criticized Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah for missing the NITI Aayog Governing Council meeting, emphasizing a pattern of prioritizing political maneuvers over governance. State BJP President B Y Vijayendra argues that the absence highlights the government's lack of development focus, urging Siddaramaiah to explain his actions to the public.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 25-05-2025 17:34 IST | Created: 25-05-2025 17:34 IST
A Clash of Politics: Siddaramaiah's Absence Sparks Fury
Siddaramaiah
  • Country:
  • India

The absence of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah from the NITI Aayog Governing Council meeting has drawn sharp criticism from the BJP, who asserts that Karnataka's leadership lacks focus on development. The meeting, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, was intended to craft a shared vision for India's future.

State BJP President B Y Vijayendra accused Siddaramaiah of deliberately skipping the pivotal meeting, labeling it as a missed opportunity to advocate for Karnataka's interests. Vijayendra described the absence as a withdrawal symptomatic of prioritizing political dynamics over state progress.

In defense, sources close to the Chief Minister cited prior engagements, stating Siddaramaiah had scheduled commitments in the state. Yet, they maintain that he sent his speech to be read at the meeting, dispelling notions of a boycott. This, however, did little to quell the growing calls from the BJP for clear answers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Battle Over Federal Job Cuts: A Judicial Standstill

Trump's Battle Over Federal Job Cuts: A Judicial Standstill

 Global
2
U.S. Waiver Offers Hope Amid Syrian Sanctions

U.S. Waiver Offers Hope Amid Syrian Sanctions

 Egypt
3
Mass Firings and Restructuring: Trump's Overhaul of the National Security Council

Mass Firings and Restructuring: Trump's Overhaul of the National Security Co...

 Global
4
‘A silent crisis’: Obstetric fistula affects 500,000 women, yet it’s fully treatable

‘A silent crisis’: Obstetric fistula affects 500,000 women, yet it’s fully t...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Age-Friendly Jobs Are on the Rise in Korea, So Why Are So Many Still Left Behind?

From Stigma to Strategy: OECD Pushes for Equity in Global Mental Health Systems

Sectoral Shifts and Growth: A World Bank Framework for Better Economic Projections

Inequality by Birth: Regional Gaps and Limited Mobility in Colombia Revealed

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025