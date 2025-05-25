A Clash of Politics: Siddaramaiah's Absence Sparks Fury

The absence of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah from the NITI Aayog Governing Council meeting has drawn sharp criticism from the BJP, who asserts that Karnataka's leadership lacks focus on development. The meeting, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, was intended to craft a shared vision for India's future.

State BJP President B Y Vijayendra accused Siddaramaiah of deliberately skipping the pivotal meeting, labeling it as a missed opportunity to advocate for Karnataka's interests. Vijayendra described the absence as a withdrawal symptomatic of prioritizing political dynamics over state progress.

In defense, sources close to the Chief Minister cited prior engagements, stating Siddaramaiah had scheduled commitments in the state. Yet, they maintain that he sent his speech to be read at the meeting, dispelling notions of a boycott. This, however, did little to quell the growing calls from the BJP for clear answers.

