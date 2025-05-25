Aam Aadmi Party Slams BJP Over Delhi Waterlogging Crisis
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) criticized the BJP-led government for waterlogging in Delhi following heavy rain. The AAP attributed the flooding to the ineffective governance of the BJP's so-called 'four-engine' government. Videos showing the extent of the city's inundation were shared, while the BJP had no immediate response.
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) launched a sharp attack on the BJP-led government on Sunday, accusing it of mismanagement and criticizing the severe waterlogging across Delhi following torrential overnight rain.
The heavy rainfall and thunderstorms not only uprooted trees and electricity poles but also caused widespread flooding, disrupting normal life and flight operations. According to the India Meteorological Department, the city saw winds gusting up to 82 km/h and 81.2 mm of rainfall in a six-hour span.
Videos showcasing the flood-stricken areas were circulated by AAP on social media platforms, as party leaders alleged that the 'four-engine government' — representing multiple BJP-led administrations — failed to address the city's infrastructural issues effectively. Meanwhile, Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena displayed videos of well-functioning key drains and lauded government efforts to tackle the decade-long neglect.
(With inputs from agencies.)
