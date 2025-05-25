Congress Demands BJP's Apology Amidst Controversial Statements on Pahalgam Attack

The Congress on Sunday made a strong demand for the dismissal of BJP MP Ram Chander Jangra following his controversial remarks urging tourists involved in the Pahalgam attack to 'have put up a fight' against terrorists. The Congress is also calling for an apology from Prime Minister Narendra Modi regarding the issue.

According to Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge, BJP leadership, including PM Modi, has remained silent, which the opposition views as implicit support for such statements. The remarks are seen as part of a pattern of offensive comments by BJP leaders, targeting the Army and victims of the Pahalgam incident.

In addition to calling out Jangra, Congress is criticizing BJP leaders like Jagdish Devda and Vijay Shah for alleged disrespectful comments about the military. The Congress is urging immediate action from the government to dismiss those responsible and condemn the offensive remarks vehemently.