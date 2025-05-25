Left Menu

Congress Demands BJP's Apology Amidst Controversial Statements on Pahalgam Attack

The Congress has demanded the sacking of BJP MP Ram Chander Jangra and an apology from Prime Minister Modi over Jangra's controversial remarks about tourists at the Pahalgam attack. The opposition claims these statements insult the Indian Army and showcase BJP leaders' insensitivity and questionable mentality.

  • India

The Congress on Sunday made a strong demand for the dismissal of BJP MP Ram Chander Jangra following his controversial remarks urging tourists involved in the Pahalgam attack to 'have put up a fight' against terrorists. The Congress is also calling for an apology from Prime Minister Narendra Modi regarding the issue.

According to Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge, BJP leadership, including PM Modi, has remained silent, which the opposition views as implicit support for such statements. The remarks are seen as part of a pattern of offensive comments by BJP leaders, targeting the Army and victims of the Pahalgam incident.

In addition to calling out Jangra, Congress is criticizing BJP leaders like Jagdish Devda and Vijay Shah for alleged disrespectful comments about the military. The Congress is urging immediate action from the government to dismiss those responsible and condemn the offensive remarks vehemently.

Age-Friendly Jobs Are on the Rise in Korea, So Why Are So Many Still Left Behind?

From Stigma to Strategy: OECD Pushes for Equity in Global Mental Health Systems

Sectoral Shifts and Growth: A World Bank Framework for Better Economic Projections

Inequality by Birth: Regional Gaps and Limited Mobility in Colombia Revealed

