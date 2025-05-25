Jammu and Kashmir L-G Warns Pakistan Against Future Misadventures

In a stern warning to Pakistan, Jammu and Kashmir's Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha declared that any future misadventures by the neighboring nation will face severe repercussions. He assured residents of no discrimination between terrorists and their affiliates, and that their actions will face equal punishment.

Speaking at the All J-K Jat Sabha, Sinha praised the valor of the armed forces and appealed to the Jat community to strengthen their resolve against divisive elements threatening national unity. He noted the strategic importance of the Jat community near India's borders, as they form the first line of defense.

Sinha also commemorated victims of recent terror attacks and hailed the Indian government's commitment to their rehabilitation. He expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Modi and Home Minister Shah for fostering equality in Jammu and Kashmir, urging collective efforts towards realizing a united and prosperous India.

(With inputs from agencies.)