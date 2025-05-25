Opposition Leader's Strategic Meeting with J&K Lieutenant Governor
Jammu and Kashmir Assembly's Leader of Opposition, Sunil Sharma, had a crucial meeting with Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, focusing on the welfare of families affected by recent Pakistani shelling. Accompanied by BJP president Sat Sharma and other MLAs, they discussed political and security concerns following drone strikes and artillery shelling.
The Leader of Opposition in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly, Sunil Sharma, met with Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday to discuss pressing issues, notably the welfare of families impacted by Pakistani shelling.
Sunil Sharma's visit was accompanied by Jammu and Kashmir BJP president Sat Sharma and several party MLAs representing the Jammu region, symbolizing the party's united front in this challenging time.
The discussions centered around the humanitarian and security repercussions following Pakistan's artillery shelling and drone attacks, which resulted in 27 deaths and over 70 injuries in Jammu, coinciding with India's Operation Sindoor targeting terror infrastructures.
