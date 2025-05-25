Left Menu

Archbishop's Rebuke: Milei's Policies Under Fire

Archbishop Jorge Garcia Cuerva criticized Argentine President Javier Milei's policies on poverty and pensioners, highlighting the marginalization, exclusion, and social media aggression. Speaking during a religious ceremony, he emphasized support for the poor, young people affected by drug trafficking, and pensioners hit by economic cuts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-05-2025 20:36 IST | Created: 25-05-2025 20:36 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a stark critique delivered from the pulpit, Archbishop Jorge Garcia Cuerva of Buenos Aires has voiced strong opposition to the policies of Argentine President Javier Milei, particularly those impacting the country's poor and pensioners. His comments were made during the Te Deum ceremony marking the May Revolution of 1810 anniversary, with President Milei and his cabinet in attendance.

The archbishop, drawing attention to the deteriorating state of fraternity and respect in Argentina, underscored the plight of marginalized groups and called for earnest support for pensioners and young victims of drug trafficking. His remarks come in the wake of President Milei's significant public spending cuts aimed at curbing Argentina's enduring economic crisis, which have spurred weekly protests by pensioners.

Garcia Cuerva also condemned the prevalent hostile discourse on social media, which he described as crossing all boundaries of civility. His call for calm contrasts with the administration's frequent use of derogatory terms for critics online, further highlighting the tensions within Argentine society.

