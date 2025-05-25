Archbishop's Rebuke: Milei's Policies Under Fire

In a stark critique delivered from the pulpit, Archbishop Jorge Garcia Cuerva of Buenos Aires has voiced strong opposition to the policies of Argentine President Javier Milei, particularly those impacting the country's poor and pensioners. His comments were made during the Te Deum ceremony marking the May Revolution of 1810 anniversary, with President Milei and his cabinet in attendance.

The archbishop, drawing attention to the deteriorating state of fraternity and respect in Argentina, underscored the plight of marginalized groups and called for earnest support for pensioners and young victims of drug trafficking. His remarks come in the wake of President Milei's significant public spending cuts aimed at curbing Argentina's enduring economic crisis, which have spurred weekly protests by pensioners.

Garcia Cuerva also condemned the prevalent hostile discourse on social media, which he described as crossing all boundaries of civility. His call for calm contrasts with the administration's frequent use of derogatory terms for critics online, further highlighting the tensions within Argentine society.

(With inputs from agencies.)