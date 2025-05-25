Left Menu

India and Maldives Strengthen Maritime Security Ties

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Maldivian counterpart Abdulla Khaleel review the India-Maldives comprehensive economic and maritime security partnership. This high-level meeting focuses on strengthening bilateral ties, amidst recent diplomatic strains under Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu, known for his pro-China stance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-05-2025 21:02 IST | Created: 25-05-2025 21:02 IST
  • Country:
  • India

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and his Maldivian counterpart Abdulla Khaleel are meeting on Monday to assess the progress of the India-Maldives comprehensive economic and maritime security partnership. This visit marks a continuation of high-level political exchanges between the two nations, following recent diplomatic challenges.

Accompanied by a high-level delegation, Khaleel's arrival in Delhi signals the third visit to India this year. This initiative, announced by the Indian Ministry of External Affairs, underscores efforts to strengthen the bilateral relationship following President Mohamed Muizzu's instigation of a controversial withdrawal of Indian military personnel.

The discussions are set to occur at the second High Level Core Group meeting, focusing on mutual economic and maritime interests. The talks are expected to redefine the relationship amidst Muizzu's earlier pro-China alignments and recent assertions to bolster ties during his October Delhi visit.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

