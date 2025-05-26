Left Menu

India's Diplomatic Offensive: Delegation Tours Europe Against Terrorism

An Indian all-party delegation, led by BJP's Ravi Shankar Prasad, began a six-nation European tour in Paris to assert India's stance against terrorism. This diplomatic effort, part of Operation Sindoor, follows precision strikes on Pakistan after terror incidents. Discussions with European leaders aim to foster international support.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 26-05-2025 02:06 IST | Created: 26-05-2025 02:06 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A key Indian all-party delegation arrived in Paris on Sunday as part of a strategic six-nation tour. Led by BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad, the group aims to underscore India's unwavering commitment against terrorism following recent escalations with Pakistan, particularly after the attacks in April.

The diverse team, which includes politicians and diplomats like Daggubati Purandeswari and Priyanka Chaturvedi, represents the seventh wave of India's international outreach post-Operation Sindoor. During their three-day visit to France, the delegates will engage with members of the Senate, National Assembly, and other significant bodies to discuss the ramifications of terrorism at a global level.

Following their diplomatic engagements in Paris, the delegation will proceed to Italy, UK, Germany, and Denmark. The broader initiative involves visits to several global capitals aimed at rallying support against the terror activities linked to Pakistan, following India's retaliatory precision strikes in May.

(With inputs from agencies.)

