Tragic Toll: Israeli Strikes Devastate Northern Gaza
Israeli air strikes in northern Gaza have resulted in the deaths of at least 40 people. Significant casualties include 15 members of the same family and 25 people at a school-turned-shelter. These attacks have intensified the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, prompting widespread concern from global observers.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Deiral-Balah | Updated: 26-05-2025 11:28 IST | Created: 26-05-2025 11:28 IST
Intense Israeli air strikes have claimed the lives of at least 40 individuals in the northern region of Gaza, according to statements from local health authorities.
Among the casualties were 15 members of a single family, which included five women and two children, following a missile strike on their home, Shifa Hospital reported.
Moreover, an earlier attack on a school-turned-shelter in Gaza City resulted in the deaths of at least 25 people, escalating the humanitarian crisis in the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
