Tragic Toll: Israeli Strikes Devastate Northern Gaza

Intense Israeli air strikes have claimed the lives of at least 40 individuals in the northern region of Gaza, according to statements from local health authorities.

Among the casualties were 15 members of a single family, which included five women and two children, following a missile strike on their home, Shifa Hospital reported.

Moreover, an earlier attack on a school-turned-shelter in Gaza City resulted in the deaths of at least 25 people, escalating the humanitarian crisis in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)