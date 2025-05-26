Lee Jae-myung's Diplomatic Vision for Korea's Future

Lee Jae-myung, South Korea's liberal presidential front-runner, expressed his intent to revitalize communication between Seoul and Pyongyang, emphasizing the use of a military hotline if elected. The call for renewed diplomacy comes amid halted communications since 2023 with North Korea, and a general decline in inter-Korean relations.

Lee, leading in opinion polls for the upcoming June presidential election, also highlighted plans to 'manage' South Korea's relations with China, citing their deterioration under the current administration. Furthermore, he aims to evolve the U.S.-South Korea partnership into a strategic alliance, while engaging Japan on historical issues.

While aligning with some policies of his conservative opponent Kim Moon-soo, Lee faces criticism from Kim's advisors, who argue that his approach lacks adequate response to North Korea's nuclear threat. Yet, Lee remains adamant in his platform focusing on dialogue and regional cooperation.

