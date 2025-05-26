Israeli Strikes Amplify Gaza Crisis Amid Controversial Aid Efforts

Israeli strikes in Gaza have resulted in the deaths of at least 52 individuals, with 36 killed in a school-turned-shelter. Local health officials reported the incident as part of Israel's renewed military offense against militants operating from civilian areas.

The offensive follows Israel's end of a ceasefire with Hamas, with aims to dismantle the organization and retrieve hostages taken during attacks in October 2023. Concurrently, controversy surrounds Israel's new aid distribution system that many fear will exacerbate displacement and undermine humanitarian principles.

The foundation's system, rejected by UN agencies, was supposed to start pushing aid by Monday. However, the resignation of its American leader casts doubt over its independent functioning. Meanwhile, Gaza remains in a state of destruction, with widespread displacement and humanitarian emergencies.

