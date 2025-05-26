Left Menu

Israeli Strikes Amplify Gaza Crisis Amid Controversial Aid Efforts

At least 52 people were killed in Israeli strikes in Gaza, including 36 in a school-turned-shelter, amid renewed hostilities. Israel plans to seize Gaza and is implementing a contested aid system, while Palestinians and international groups voice concerns over humanitarian impacts and territorial control.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Deiral-Balah | Updated: 26-05-2025 14:39 IST | Created: 26-05-2025 14:39 IST
Israeli Strikes Amplify Gaza Crisis Amid Controversial Aid Efforts
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Israeli strikes in Gaza have resulted in the deaths of at least 52 individuals, with 36 killed in a school-turned-shelter. Local health officials reported the incident as part of Israel's renewed military offense against militants operating from civilian areas.

The offensive follows Israel's end of a ceasefire with Hamas, with aims to dismantle the organization and retrieve hostages taken during attacks in October 2023. Concurrently, controversy surrounds Israel's new aid distribution system that many fear will exacerbate displacement and undermine humanitarian principles.

The foundation's system, rejected by UN agencies, was supposed to start pushing aid by Monday. However, the resignation of its American leader casts doubt over its independent functioning. Meanwhile, Gaza remains in a state of destruction, with widespread displacement and humanitarian emergencies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dreams on Hold: Taiwanese Students Caught in U.S. Policy Turmoil

Dreams on Hold: Taiwanese Students Caught in U.S. Policy Turmoil

 Global
2
Rescue Helicopters Feed Stranded Farmers Amid NSW Flood Catastrophe

Rescue Helicopters Feed Stranded Farmers Amid NSW Flood Catastrophe

 Australia
3
Russia Thwarts Major Ukrainian Drone Attack Targeting Moscow

Russia Thwarts Major Ukrainian Drone Attack Targeting Moscow

 Global
4
Huracan's Heroic Shootout Stuns Independiente

Huracan's Heroic Shootout Stuns Independiente

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public food certification in Germany struggles with automation and AI readiness

Can social media campaigns save oceans? Likes don’t always lead to action

Digital construction skills in demand; students push for better BIM training

Next-gen deepfakes break traditional defenses - New AI tool closes the gap

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025