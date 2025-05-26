Israeli Strikes Amplify Gaza Crisis Amid Controversial Aid Efforts
At least 52 people were killed in Israeli strikes in Gaza, including 36 in a school-turned-shelter, amid renewed hostilities. Israel plans to seize Gaza and is implementing a contested aid system, while Palestinians and international groups voice concerns over humanitarian impacts and territorial control.
Israeli strikes in Gaza have resulted in the deaths of at least 52 individuals, with 36 killed in a school-turned-shelter. Local health officials reported the incident as part of Israel's renewed military offense against militants operating from civilian areas.
The offensive follows Israel's end of a ceasefire with Hamas, with aims to dismantle the organization and retrieve hostages taken during attacks in October 2023. Concurrently, controversy surrounds Israel's new aid distribution system that many fear will exacerbate displacement and undermine humanitarian principles.
The foundation's system, rejected by UN agencies, was supposed to start pushing aid by Monday. However, the resignation of its American leader casts doubt over its independent functioning. Meanwhile, Gaza remains in a state of destruction, with widespread displacement and humanitarian emergencies.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tunisia’s Startup Act Spurs Innovation and Jobs: A Model for Developing Economies
IMF Research Unpacks How Treasury Buybacks Improve Bond Prices and Dealer Capacity
Safeguarding National Budgets: How Countries Can Prevent Crises in Decentralized Systems
From skin disease to heart dysfunction: AI proves diagnostic superiority in real-world tests
New Family Violence Training Directory Empowers Frontline Workers with Critical Skills