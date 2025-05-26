Macron's Bold Claims on Trump's Perception of Putin

French President Emmanuel Macron expressed on Monday his belief that U.S. President Donald Trump is becoming aware of the falsehoods spread by Russian President Vladimir Putin regarding the situation in Ukraine.

Macron's observations were made after Trump shared a social media post accusing Putin of having 'gone absolutely CRAZY' following significant aerial assaults in the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

In response to these developments, Trump indicated that he is considering a new round of sanctions targeting Moscow, reflecting a shift in his stance as he confronts Putin's actions.