Tensions Rise as Jerusalem Day March Stirs Controversy
The annual Jerusalem Day march, commemorating Israel's capture of east Jerusalem in 1967, is set to heighten tensions. Previous processions have incited violence, particularly in the backdrop of ongoing conflict with Palestinians. This year, visits to sensitive religious sites add to concerns of potential unrest.
- Country:
- Israel
Palestinian shopkeepers shuttered their stores early in anticipation of the annual Jerusalem Day march, as police patrolled the narrow alleys of the Old City amid rising tensions. Arab residents braced for the event, which has a reputation for escalating into rowdy and sometimes violent displays by ultranationalist Jews.
Marking Israel's capture of east Jerusalem, the march often inflames existing tensions, with the contested city at the heart of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Last year's procession saw violence against Palestinians, and previous marches have sparked significant conflicts.
This year, provocative visits by far-right figures to sensitive religious sites have stirred concerns. Prime Minister Netanyahu claims the status quo remains unchanged, but such actions by Israeli officials raise fears of further unrest.
