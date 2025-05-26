Left Menu

Modi's Bold Stand: Operation Sindoor and India's Path to Economic Progress

Prime Minister Narendra Modi criticized Pakistan's hostility and emphasized India's mission for economic growth and poverty eradication. He praised Operation Sindoor against terror infrastructure in Pakistan. Modi advocated for 'Made in India' products and launched significant development projects, underlining India's progress in manufacturing and railway electrification.

Dahod | Updated: 26-05-2025 17:25 IST
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a powerful critique of Pakistan, accusing it of harboring animosity toward India. He highlighted India's commitment to combating poverty and fostering economic development, emphasizing the contrast between the neighbors' goals.

In Vadodara, Modi discussed the significance of 'Operation Sindoor,' executed by the Indian Air Force to target terror infrastructures in Pakistan, as a demonstration of India's values. He underscored the need for India to retaliate decisively against terrorism and noted the operation was a response to attacks on Indian soil.

Modi urged citizens to support 'Made in India' goods, highlighting their role in national progress. At a Dahod event, he announced significant projects including a locomotive manufacturing plant, launched train services, and celebrated Gujarat's complete railway electrification, showcasing India's capabilities in infrastructure and manufacturing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

