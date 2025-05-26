Modi's Bold Stand: Operation Sindoor and India's Path to Economic Progress
Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a powerful critique of Pakistan, accusing it of harboring animosity toward India. He highlighted India's commitment to combating poverty and fostering economic development, emphasizing the contrast between the neighbors' goals.
In Vadodara, Modi discussed the significance of 'Operation Sindoor,' executed by the Indian Air Force to target terror infrastructures in Pakistan, as a demonstration of India's values. He underscored the need for India to retaliate decisively against terrorism and noted the operation was a response to attacks on Indian soil.
Modi urged citizens to support 'Made in India' goods, highlighting their role in national progress. At a Dahod event, he announced significant projects including a locomotive manufacturing plant, launched train services, and celebrated Gujarat's complete railway electrification, showcasing India's capabilities in infrastructure and manufacturing.
