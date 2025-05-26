Left Menu

Macron Brushes Off Tarmac Tussle with Brigitte Amid Vietnam Diplomatic Mission

French President Emmanuel Macron downplayed an incident involving his wife Brigitte during their arrival in Vietnam. Brigitte appeared to push Macron, leading to speculations fueled by social media. Macron, dismissing it as a joke, continues to focus on strengthening France's ties with Vietnam amidst economic tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-05-2025 17:49 IST | Created: 26-05-2025 17:49 IST
Macron

Amidst diplomatic duties, French President Emmanuel Macron swiftly deflected scrutiny over a light-hearted tarmac incident involving First Lady Brigitte Macron during their recent arrival in Vietnam.

The couple, married since 2007, was seen exchanging what appeared to be banter, as captured in a video that some netizens quickly misinterpreted, sparking unwarranted speculations across social platforms. Macron shrugged off allegations, including unfounded claims linking him to drug use, attributing the frenzy to persistent misinformation campaigns.

While addressing the media, Macron reiterated the harmlessness of the scene, emphasizing renewed commitments to fortifying France's relationship with Vietnam during his visit, at a delicate time of trade discussions involving Brussels and Washington.

(With inputs from agencies.)

