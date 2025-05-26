Macron Brushes Off Tarmac Tussle with Brigitte Amid Vietnam Diplomatic Mission

Amidst diplomatic duties, French President Emmanuel Macron swiftly deflected scrutiny over a light-hearted tarmac incident involving First Lady Brigitte Macron during their recent arrival in Vietnam.

The couple, married since 2007, was seen exchanging what appeared to be banter, as captured in a video that some netizens quickly misinterpreted, sparking unwarranted speculations across social platforms. Macron shrugged off allegations, including unfounded claims linking him to drug use, attributing the frenzy to persistent misinformation campaigns.

While addressing the media, Macron reiterated the harmlessness of the scene, emphasizing renewed commitments to fortifying France's relationship with Vietnam during his visit, at a delicate time of trade discussions involving Brussels and Washington.

