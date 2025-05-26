Left Menu

Aftermath of Border Conflict: Civilian Lives Lost and Homes Destroyed

In recent border conflict, 18 civilians were killed and around 2000 structures damaged due to Pakistani shelling in Jammu and Kashmir. The BJP, led by Sunil Sharma, surveyed affected areas and recommended government support for rehabilitation. Relief measures, including financial compensation and job opportunities, are underway for the victims.

Updated: 26-05-2025 19:29 IST
  • Country:
  • India

An intense border conflict has left 18 civilians dead and nearly 2,000 structures, including homes and businesses, damaged across Jammu and Kashmir. The destruction follows four days of indiscriminate shelling by the Pakistani army, according to a statement from the BJP on Monday.

Sunil Sharma, Leader of Opposition in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly, visited the affected regions, accompanied by four MLAs. This fact-finding mission was a directive from the party's leadership and resulted in a report with recommendations aimed at rehabilitating affected families. During a press conference, Sharma condemned Pakistan's actions, describing the shelling as retaliation against India's targeted Operation Sindoor.

The Indian government has initiated support measures, offering financial compensation to victims and government jobs to the families of those killed. Restoration efforts are underway, with a strong commitment from the local administration to build underground bunkers for protection against future incidents. The BJP emphasized its commitment to the welfare of border residents and proposed a special financial package in addition to relief measures.

