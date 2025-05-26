Left Menu

Political Unrest in Manipur: Congress Demands Home Minister's Resignation

The Congress criticizes Home Minister Amit Shah for failing to restore normalcy in Manipur amid ongoing violence. Protests led by agitators and a human chain by students and women's groups highlight the unrest. Governor Bhalla had to utilize an Army helicopter for travel in the tense region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-05-2025 20:35 IST | Created: 26-05-2025 20:35 IST
Amit Shah
  • Country:
  • India

Amid escalating tensions in Manipur, the Congress has sharply criticized Home Minister Amit Shah, accusing him of failing to restore order in the troubled state. The scathing attack came after Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla was forced to use an Army helicopter to cover a short distance in Imphal, highlighting the dire situation.

Protests erupted as agitators assembled in Kwakeithel, intending to march to Raj Bhavan. Despite police intervention, students and women's groups formed an extensive human chain, prompting the deployment of central forces along the Tiddim Road. The unrest reflects deeper ethnic conflicts in the region, with over 220 casualties reported.

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh condemned the government's inaction, contrasting the central leadership's focus on other matters. He criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi's prioritization of political grandeur over addressing the critical situation in Manipur, while demanding Shah's resignation for his perceived failures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

