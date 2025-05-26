Left Menu

Congress Leader Attacked During Morning Walk in Morena: Enmity and Law Order Concerns Rise

A local Congress leader, Rakesh Parmar, was critically injured in an alleged attack during his morning walk in Morena, Madhya Pradesh. The assailants, identified via CCTV footage, had an existing enmity with Parmar. Congress leaders demand swift action as concerns about law and order escalate.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Morena | Updated: 26-05-2025 21:03 IST | Created: 26-05-2025 21:03 IST
A local Congress leader, Rakesh Parmar, was left critically injured after being attacked by a group while on his morning walk in Morena, Madhya Pradesh. Police confirmed the incident involved 4-5 assailants using sticks, captured on CCTV footage, who bore an existing enmity with Parmar.

Civil Lines police have registered a case against the attackers and are actively working to apprehend them. Despite being treated at a district hospital, Parmar remains in critical condition. The attack has triggered widespread outrage, with Congress leaders staging protests demanding the perpetrators' arrest and an inquiry into the motives.

Madhya Pradesh Congress president Jitu Patwari pointed to a weakening law and order situation, particularly in the Gwalior-Chambal region. Criticism was also directed at the state's Home Minister, suggesting criminals operate freely due to lack of stringent action.

