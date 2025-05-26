Left Menu

Modi's Bold Stance: India's Economic Rise Amid Tensions with Pakistan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his visit to Gujarat, launched a strong critique of Pakistan, urging its citizens to oppose terrorism. He emphasized India's ascent to the world's fourth-largest economy and championed 'Made in India' products. Modi unveiled major development projects and warned against Pakistan's adverse mindset.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhuj | Updated: 26-05-2025 23:33 IST | Created: 26-05-2025 23:33 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a fervent appeal to Pakistanis to denounce terrorism during his recent visit to Gujarat. He underscored the importance of India's rise as the world's fourth-largest economy and urged the nation to support domestically produced goods, especially during festivals.

Addressing large gatherings, Modi lauded 'Operation Sindoor' as a significant demonstration of India's ethos. He announced a series of development projects, including a locomotive plant and the unveiling of India's first 9,000 horsepower locomotive engine. Modi also announced 100 percent railway electrification in Gujarat.

The Prime Minister emphasized tourism as India's focus versus Pakistan's tourism of terror, challenging Pakistanis to reconsider their nation's path. Modi marked his 11 years in office by highlighting India's economic achievements and offered a stark warning regarding the consequences of continuing hostility.

