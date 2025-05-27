Left Menu

Diplomatic Endeavors: India’s All-Party Delegation Engages the Middle East

An all-party Indian delegation, led by BJP MP Baijayant Jay Panda, visited Bahrain's Bab Al Bahrain market amidst their diplomatic outreach. Their mission aimed to counter terrorism narratives linked to Pakistan and gather support from the Indian diaspora and key Middle Eastern political figures. The delegation's efforts highlighted India's zero-tolerance policy on terrorism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Manama | Updated: 27-05-2025 00:34 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 00:34 IST
Diplomatic Endeavors: India’s All-Party Delegation Engages the Middle East
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Bahrain

In a surprising move, Indian parliamentarians visited Bahrain's Bab Al Bahrain, an iconic market area, during a hectic diplomatic mission. Their presence was part of a broader outreach, focusing on countering Pakistan-linked terrorism narratives.

The all-party delegation, led by BJP MP Baijayant Jay Panda, engaged with key Middle Eastern figures and the Indian diaspora, aiming to present India's perspective on global terrorism. The team emphasized parallels between various terror ideologies and India's challenges.

Amid rising tensions with Pakistan post the Pahalgam attack, the delegation underscored India's zero-tolerance stance on terrorism, highlighting the country's efforts through engagements and military operations in response to cross-border attacks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Darwin Port Dispute: Chinese Criticism and Australian Intentions

Darwin Port Dispute: Chinese Criticism and Australian Intentions

 Australia
2
Lee Jae-myung's Vision: Restoring Inter-Korean Communications

Lee Jae-myung's Vision: Restoring Inter-Korean Communications

 Global
3
Trump Delays EU Tariff Hike Post Productive Call with von der Leyen

Trump Delays EU Tariff Hike Post Productive Call with von der Leyen

 Global
4
Mohamed Salah: Staying with Liverpool Amidst Tempting Saudi Offer

Mohamed Salah: Staying with Liverpool Amidst Tempting Saudi Offer

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public food certification in Germany struggles with automation and AI readiness

Can social media campaigns save oceans? Likes don’t always lead to action

Digital construction skills in demand; students push for better BIM training

Next-gen deepfakes break traditional defenses - New AI tool closes the gap

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025