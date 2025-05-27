Diplomatic Endeavors: India’s All-Party Delegation Engages the Middle East

In a surprising move, Indian parliamentarians visited Bahrain's Bab Al Bahrain, an iconic market area, during a hectic diplomatic mission. Their presence was part of a broader outreach, focusing on countering Pakistan-linked terrorism narratives.

The all-party delegation, led by BJP MP Baijayant Jay Panda, engaged with key Middle Eastern figures and the Indian diaspora, aiming to present India's perspective on global terrorism. The team emphasized parallels between various terror ideologies and India's challenges.

Amid rising tensions with Pakistan post the Pahalgam attack, the delegation underscored India's zero-tolerance stance on terrorism, highlighting the country's efforts through engagements and military operations in response to cross-border attacks.

(With inputs from agencies.)