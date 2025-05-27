Left Menu

TDP Mahanadu 2024: Political Resurgence in Rayalaseema

The TDP Mahanadu, a three-day political conclave set in Kadapa, Andhra Pradesh, aims to reinforce the party's influence in Rayalaseema, delve into strategic reforms, and elect its national president. Activities include organizational discussions, resolutions for ideological revamp, and public engagement, culminating in a major public address.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 27-05-2025 08:50 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 08:50 IST
TDP Mahanadu 2024: Political Resurgence in Rayalaseema
  • Country:
  • India

The TDP Mahanadu, a significant political conclave of the ruling party in Andhra Pradesh, commences from May 27 to 29 at Kadapa, Rayalaseema. This location holds symbolic importance as the region previously saw major political advances during the 2024 polls by the TDP-led NDA alliance.

The event features an array of activities such as introspection, celebration, and strategic planning, with highlights including the election of the party's national president. CAD will also unveil six strategic resolutions aiming to set a lasting ideological vision for decades.

The Mahanadu will address expanding the party's influence in Telangana and the Andaman & Nicobar Islands, discuss power sector reforms, infrastructure advancements, and critique the leadership of YSRCP's YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. The event concludes with a public meeting and the launch of the 'My TDP app'.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Darwin Port Dispute: Chinese Criticism and Australian Intentions

Darwin Port Dispute: Chinese Criticism and Australian Intentions

 Australia
2
Lee Jae-myung's Vision: Restoring Inter-Korean Communications

Lee Jae-myung's Vision: Restoring Inter-Korean Communications

 Global
3
Trump Delays EU Tariff Hike Post Productive Call with von der Leyen

Trump Delays EU Tariff Hike Post Productive Call with von der Leyen

 Global
4
Mohamed Salah: Staying with Liverpool Amidst Tempting Saudi Offer

Mohamed Salah: Staying with Liverpool Amidst Tempting Saudi Offer

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-based soft sensors transform wastewater monitoring in Indian cities

Subtle linguistic tweaks let deepfake voices evade AI detection

Deep learning model outperforms baselines in wildfire forecasting

Reverse engineering reveals cognitive gaps in current AI systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025