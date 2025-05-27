TDP Mahanadu 2024: Political Resurgence in Rayalaseema

The TDP Mahanadu, a significant political conclave of the ruling party in Andhra Pradesh, commences from May 27 to 29 at Kadapa, Rayalaseema. This location holds symbolic importance as the region previously saw major political advances during the 2024 polls by the TDP-led NDA alliance.

The event features an array of activities such as introspection, celebration, and strategic planning, with highlights including the election of the party's national president. CAD will also unveil six strategic resolutions aiming to set a lasting ideological vision for decades.

The Mahanadu will address expanding the party's influence in Telangana and the Andaman & Nicobar Islands, discuss power sector reforms, infrastructure advancements, and critique the leadership of YSRCP's YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. The event concludes with a public meeting and the launch of the 'My TDP app'.

(With inputs from agencies.)