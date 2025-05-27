Left Menu

Controversy Over Remark Against Kalaburagi Deputy Commissioner

An FIR has been filed against BJP MLC N Ravikumar for his controversial remarks about Kalaburagi deputy commissioner Fouzia Tarannum. Ravikumar allegedly accused the IAS officer of operating under Congress orders, saying she 'seems to have come from Pakistan.' The IAS Officers' Association demands an apology.

Controversy Over Remark Against Kalaburagi Deputy Commissioner
  • Country:
  • India

An FIR was lodged against BJP MLC N Ravikumar for making allegedly derogatory remarks about Kalaburagi deputy commissioner Fouzia Tarannum, police confirmed on Tuesday. The incident took place during a BJP protest on May 24.

Ravikumar accused the IAS officer of acting on orders from the Congress party, suggesting, 'She seems to have come from Pakistan.' The Station Bazaar police station has registered the case and an investigation is underway, a senior officer reported. The IAS Officer's Association condemned the comments, demanding an unconditional apology.

'Fouzia Tarannum, IAS, upholds integrity and dedication to public service. The baseless accusations against her by Ravi Kumar tarnish the dignity of civil servants and cause undue mental stress,' the association declared, expressing strong support for Tarannum and concern over attempts to damage her reputation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

