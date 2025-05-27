Left Menu

Odisha's Grand Celebration: One Year of BJP Government

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah to commemorate the BJP government's first anniversary in the state. The celebrations will run from June 11-13, coinciding with Lord Jagannath’s Rath Yatra, showcasing the BJP's achievements in Odisha.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 27-05-2025 12:57 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 12:57 IST
Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has extended invitations to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah for a grand celebration marking one year of the BJP government in the state, officials announced. The event is scheduled for June 12, with an elaborate line-up of festivities.

Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida stated, after returning from New Delhi, that the high-profile invites include participation in the iconic Lord Jagannath's Rath Yatra in Puri on June 27. Majhi held meetings with key leaders during his four-day Delhi visit to secure their attendance at these significant events.

Amidst anticipation for a response, Parida emphasized Odisha's hope that the Prime Minister acknowledges their invitation despite his typically tight schedule. The celebration, aimed at presenting the BJP government's achievements, is set to engage leaders from NDA-ruled states and BJP national functionaries, alongside public events from block to state levels.

(With inputs from agencies.)

