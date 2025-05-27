Left Menu

Jammu and Kashmir's Tourism Sector Seeks Revival Amid Terror Concerns

Jammu and Kashmir CM Omar Abdullah holds a special cabinet meeting to address terrorism and boost tourism following a deadly attack. Efforts focus on comprehensive strategies to revitalize the tourism industry, provide financial relief, and demonstrate a strong stance against terrorism to reassure potential visitors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-05-2025 13:20 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 13:20 IST
JK Cabinet members at Pahalgam club for cabinet meeting (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Jammu and Kashmir government, led by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, convened a special cabinet meeting in Pahalgam to tackle the challenges facing the region's tourism sector. This comes after a terrorist attack on April 22 in the Baisaran valley claimed 26 lives, primarily tourists, and instilled fear among potential visitors.

Abdullah was seen attending the meeting at the Pahalgam club, signaling the government's commitment to combating terrorism and rebuilding confidence in the tourism industry. Previously, he engaged with the Hoteliers Association to discuss recovery strategies, assuring stakeholders of government support and openness to their revitalization suggestions.

In his address, Abdullah emphasized the urgency of a collaborative tourism revival plan post-Amarnath Yatra, highlighting the need for innovative approaches like unique shopping festivals. He recognized the financial hardships of small entrepreneurs and pledged to seek financial relief from central authorities. The cabinet meeting aimed to reinforce efforts to revitalize the local economy and deter terrorism.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

