Jammu and Kashmir's Tourism Sector Seeks Revival Amid Terror Concerns

The Jammu and Kashmir government, led by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, convened a special cabinet meeting in Pahalgam to tackle the challenges facing the region's tourism sector. This comes after a terrorist attack on April 22 in the Baisaran valley claimed 26 lives, primarily tourists, and instilled fear among potential visitors.

Abdullah was seen attending the meeting at the Pahalgam club, signaling the government's commitment to combating terrorism and rebuilding confidence in the tourism industry. Previously, he engaged with the Hoteliers Association to discuss recovery strategies, assuring stakeholders of government support and openness to their revitalization suggestions.

In his address, Abdullah emphasized the urgency of a collaborative tourism revival plan post-Amarnath Yatra, highlighting the need for innovative approaches like unique shopping festivals. He recognized the financial hardships of small entrepreneurs and pledged to seek financial relief from central authorities. The cabinet meeting aimed to reinforce efforts to revitalize the local economy and deter terrorism.

