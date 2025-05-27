Draft Policy Sparks Discussions Beyond Starlink

South Africa's Communications Minister, Solly Malatsi, emphasized that the recently proposed draft policy regarding alternatives to Black ownership requirements was not specifically designed for Elon Musk's Starlink.

Malatsi addressed concerns during a parliamentary briefing, stating, "We are not attempting to open a special dispensation for Starlink or any other company or an individual."

This statement underscores the broader applicability of the policy to various companies, rather than focusing on individual entities.

