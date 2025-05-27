Left Menu

Draft Policy Sparks Discussions Beyond Starlink

South Africa's Communications Minister Solly Malatsi stated that his proposed draft policy regarding alternatives to Black ownership requirements is not exclusive to Elon Musk's Starlink. The policy aims to address wider company interests, as clarified during a parliamentary briefing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Johannesburg | Updated: 27-05-2025 14:21 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 14:21 IST
  • Country:
  • South Africa

South Africa's Communications Minister, Solly Malatsi, emphasized that the recently proposed draft policy regarding alternatives to Black ownership requirements was not specifically designed for Elon Musk's Starlink.

Malatsi addressed concerns during a parliamentary briefing, stating, "We are not attempting to open a special dispensation for Starlink or any other company or an individual."

This statement underscores the broader applicability of the policy to various companies, rather than focusing on individual entities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

