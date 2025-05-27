Karnataka Political Turmoil: BJP Expels Two MLAs Amid Allegations
The BJP expelled Karnataka MLAs S T Somashekar and A Shivaram Hebbar for alleged anti-party activities. Both had shifted allegiance from Congress to BJP in 2019, playing a role in the saffron party’s rise to power. Their recent actions hinted at shifting loyalties back to Congress.
- Country:
- India
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Karnataka has expelled two of its legislators, S T Somashekar and A Shivaram Hebbar, on charges of anti-party activities. The state party president, B Y Vijayendra, announced their expulsion after extensive deliberations within the party.
Both Somashekar and Hebbar, who represent the Yashwanthpur and Yellapur constituencies respectively, were initially Congress members. After defecting to BJP in 2019 and aiding the party in forming a government, their loyalties are once again in question, as BJP insiders cite their growing alignment with the ruling Congress.
Party insiders revealed that despite warnings, Somashekar and Hebbar disregarded party discipline. Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar slammed the expulsions, alleging that the BJP has overlooked more severe misconduct by other party members.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Congress Demands Clarification on Potential Third-Party Mediation in Kashmir
Congress MP Tiwari: India, Not US, Should Lead Peace Talks with Pakistan
Controversial Map Post by Karnataka Congress Sparks Political Firestorm
Rajasthan Congress Questions US Intervention in Indo-Pak Ceasefire
Congress Demands Answers Over Pahalgam Attack and Diplomatic Stances