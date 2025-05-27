Karnataka Political Turmoil: BJP Expels Two MLAs Amid Allegations

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Karnataka has expelled two of its legislators, S T Somashekar and A Shivaram Hebbar, on charges of anti-party activities. The state party president, B Y Vijayendra, announced their expulsion after extensive deliberations within the party.

Both Somashekar and Hebbar, who represent the Yashwanthpur and Yellapur constituencies respectively, were initially Congress members. After defecting to BJP in 2019 and aiding the party in forming a government, their loyalties are once again in question, as BJP insiders cite their growing alignment with the ruling Congress.

Party insiders revealed that despite warnings, Somashekar and Hebbar disregarded party discipline. Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar slammed the expulsions, alleging that the BJP has overlooked more severe misconduct by other party members.

