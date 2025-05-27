Left Menu

Congress Criticizes Government's Diplomatic Strategy

The Congress has criticized the ruling BJP, accusing it of being influenced by trolls and mishandling India's diplomatic efforts. The opposition party highlighted discrepancies in handling international delegations and questioned the government's response to Pakistan-backed terrorism, expressing concerns over its foreign policy effectiveness.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-05-2025 15:38 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 15:38 IST
Congress Criticizes Government's Diplomatic Strategy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress party has launched a scathing critique of the ruling BJP, alleging that the government is heavily influenced by social media trolls. This accusation was made as Congress members asserted that opposition MPs are more effectively communicating India's stance on a global stage than their government counterparts.

Addressing the media, Congress media head Pawan Khera noted that the BJP's response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack was disappointing and claimed that accusations against Prime Minister Narendra Modi leveraging divisive tactics did not reflect the dignity expected from a leader of his stature.

Khera also criticized the government's foreign policy management, suggesting that undue international leniency towards Pakistan by countries like Kuwait and visa amendments in the UAE signify diplomatic failures. He urged the BJP to address emerging geopolitical anxieties, such as the collaborations of China and Pakistan.

TRENDING

1
Darwin Port Dispute: Chinese Criticism and Australian Intentions

Darwin Port Dispute: Chinese Criticism and Australian Intentions

 Australia
2
Lee Jae-myung's Vision: Restoring Inter-Korean Communications

Lee Jae-myung's Vision: Restoring Inter-Korean Communications

 Global
3
Trump Delays EU Tariff Hike Post Productive Call with von der Leyen

Trump Delays EU Tariff Hike Post Productive Call with von der Leyen

 Global
4
Mohamed Salah: Staying with Liverpool Amidst Tempting Saudi Offer

Mohamed Salah: Staying with Liverpool Amidst Tempting Saudi Offer

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-based soft sensors transform wastewater monitoring in Indian cities

Subtle linguistic tweaks let deepfake voices evade AI detection

Deep learning model outperforms baselines in wildfire forecasting

Reverse engineering reveals cognitive gaps in current AI systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025