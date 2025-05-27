Congress Criticizes Government's Diplomatic Strategy

The Congress party has launched a scathing critique of the ruling BJP, alleging that the government is heavily influenced by social media trolls. This accusation was made as Congress members asserted that opposition MPs are more effectively communicating India's stance on a global stage than their government counterparts.

Addressing the media, Congress media head Pawan Khera noted that the BJP's response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack was disappointing and claimed that accusations against Prime Minister Narendra Modi leveraging divisive tactics did not reflect the dignity expected from a leader of his stature.

Khera also criticized the government's foreign policy management, suggesting that undue international leniency towards Pakistan by countries like Kuwait and visa amendments in the UAE signify diplomatic failures. He urged the BJP to address emerging geopolitical anxieties, such as the collaborations of China and Pakistan.