Karnataka BJP Expels Two MLAs Over Alleged Anti-Party Activities

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Karnataka has expelled two of its legislators, S T Somashekar and A Shivaram Hebbar, for six years. This decision, announced by state party president B Y Vijayendra, was due to alleged 'anti-party activities' by these members. Somashekar and Hebbar, formerly associated with Congress, have had a contentious political journey as their revolt in 2019 helped the BJP gain power in the state. Their recent inclinations toward Congress, despite being elected on a BJP ticket in 2023, have led to their expulsion.

The decision came after discussions within the party's state core committee and central leadership, who were regularly updated on the duo's activities. Their dismissal was attributed to repeated disregard for party orders, ignoring meetings, and supporting bills introduced by the opposition Congress. Somashekar's cross-vote during the Rajya Sabha elections and Hebbar's abstention further embarrassed the party, leading to calls for action against them from within the BJP.

Reacting to his expulsion, Somashekar expressed gratitude to Congress for his political start and cited local challenges as a reason for his recent stance. Hebbar, on the other hand, accepted his expulsion with no explanation for his removal. This development marks a challenging period for Karnataka BJP, which recently expelled another MLA for internal disagreements.