Left Menu

Karnataka BJP Expels Two MLAs Over Alleged Anti-Party Activities

The BJP in Karnataka expelled MLAs S T Somashekar and A Shivaram Hebbar for alleged anti-party activities. Both previously served under Congress and were pivotal to the BJP gaining power in 2019. Their recent actions favoring Congress prompted the disciplinary expulsion for six years.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 27-05-2025 20:49 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 20:49 IST
Karnataka BJP Expels Two MLAs Over Alleged Anti-Party Activities
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Karnataka has expelled two of its legislators, S T Somashekar and A Shivaram Hebbar, for six years. This decision, announced by state party president B Y Vijayendra, was due to alleged 'anti-party activities' by these members. Somashekar and Hebbar, formerly associated with Congress, have had a contentious political journey as their revolt in 2019 helped the BJP gain power in the state. Their recent inclinations toward Congress, despite being elected on a BJP ticket in 2023, have led to their expulsion.

The decision came after discussions within the party's state core committee and central leadership, who were regularly updated on the duo's activities. Their dismissal was attributed to repeated disregard for party orders, ignoring meetings, and supporting bills introduced by the opposition Congress. Somashekar's cross-vote during the Rajya Sabha elections and Hebbar's abstention further embarrassed the party, leading to calls for action against them from within the BJP.

Reacting to his expulsion, Somashekar expressed gratitude to Congress for his political start and cited local challenges as a reason for his recent stance. Hebbar, on the other hand, accepted his expulsion with no explanation for his removal. This development marks a challenging period for Karnataka BJP, which recently expelled another MLA for internal disagreements.

TRENDING

1
Darwin Port Dispute: Chinese Criticism and Australian Intentions

Darwin Port Dispute: Chinese Criticism and Australian Intentions

 Australia
2
Lee Jae-myung's Vision: Restoring Inter-Korean Communications

Lee Jae-myung's Vision: Restoring Inter-Korean Communications

 Global
3
Trump Delays EU Tariff Hike Post Productive Call with von der Leyen

Trump Delays EU Tariff Hike Post Productive Call with von der Leyen

 Global
4
Mohamed Salah: Staying with Liverpool Amidst Tempting Saudi Offer

Mohamed Salah: Staying with Liverpool Amidst Tempting Saudi Offer

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-based soft sensors transform wastewater monitoring in Indian cities

Subtle linguistic tweaks let deepfake voices evade AI detection

Deep learning model outperforms baselines in wildfire forecasting

Reverse engineering reveals cognitive gaps in current AI systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025