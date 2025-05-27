Left Menu

Political Turmoil Erupts Amid Vimal Negi's Controversial Investigation

The Vimal Negi death case has ignited a political upheaval in Himachal Pradesh. Key police officials are on leave following serious allegations of misconduct, leading to the case's transfer to the CBI. The controversy has sparked debates about the investigation's impartiality and the state's internal tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 27-05-2025 22:12 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 22:12 IST
Political Turmoil Erupts Amid Vimal Negi's Controversial Investigation
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic turn of events, key police officials in Himachal Pradesh have proceeded on leave amid escalating tensions linked to the controversial death investigation of Vimal Negi, a chief engineer with the Himachal Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (HPPCL). The case, now stirring significant political upheaval, has been transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

The move follows a series of developments, including allegations of misconduct, indiscipline, and a brewing conflict between high-ranking officials. Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Onkar Sharma, Director General of Police Atul Verma, and Superintendent of Police Shimla Sanjeev Kumar Gandhi have all faced scrutiny, with Gandhi's public revelations escalating the situation.

This unfolding drama has drawn criticism from opposition parties and prompted calls for transparency, with state CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu expressing dissatisfaction with the conduct of involved parties. As the state grapples with these internal fissures, the county watches as the inquiry unfolds under the CBI's jurisdiction, aiming to bring clarity to the mysterious circumstances surrounding Negi's death.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Darwin Port Dispute: Chinese Criticism and Australian Intentions

Darwin Port Dispute: Chinese Criticism and Australian Intentions

 Australia
2
Lee Jae-myung's Vision: Restoring Inter-Korean Communications

Lee Jae-myung's Vision: Restoring Inter-Korean Communications

 Global
3
Trump Delays EU Tariff Hike Post Productive Call with von der Leyen

Trump Delays EU Tariff Hike Post Productive Call with von der Leyen

 Global
4
Mohamed Salah: Staying with Liverpool Amidst Tempting Saudi Offer

Mohamed Salah: Staying with Liverpool Amidst Tempting Saudi Offer

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-based soft sensors transform wastewater monitoring in Indian cities

Subtle linguistic tweaks let deepfake voices evade AI detection

Deep learning model outperforms baselines in wildfire forecasting

Reverse engineering reveals cognitive gaps in current AI systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025