Political Turmoil Erupts Amid Vimal Negi's Controversial Investigation

In a dramatic turn of events, key police officials in Himachal Pradesh have proceeded on leave amid escalating tensions linked to the controversial death investigation of Vimal Negi, a chief engineer with the Himachal Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (HPPCL). The case, now stirring significant political upheaval, has been transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

The move follows a series of developments, including allegations of misconduct, indiscipline, and a brewing conflict between high-ranking officials. Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Onkar Sharma, Director General of Police Atul Verma, and Superintendent of Police Shimla Sanjeev Kumar Gandhi have all faced scrutiny, with Gandhi's public revelations escalating the situation.

This unfolding drama has drawn criticism from opposition parties and prompted calls for transparency, with state CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu expressing dissatisfaction with the conduct of involved parties. As the state grapples with these internal fissures, the county watches as the inquiry unfolds under the CBI's jurisdiction, aiming to bring clarity to the mysterious circumstances surrounding Negi's death.

(With inputs from agencies.)