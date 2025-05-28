France-India Solidarity Against Terrorism: A Unified Stand

In a significant display of international solidarity, France has reaffirmed its commitment to supporting India in its ongoing battle against terrorism originating from Pakistan. During a recent visit to Paris, BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad announced the united front alongside French officials.

The Indian delegation, comprising notable political figures and parliamentarians, engaged with the India-France Friendship Group and members of the French Senate's Foreign Affairs and Defence Committee. Discussions centered around the urgent need for democratic nations to collectively address the threat of terrorism, a sentiment echoed by French Vice-President Jacqueline Eustache-Brinio.

The delegation's European tour is part of a broader diplomatic effort by India to emphasize its zero-tolerance approach to terrorism, further planning engagements in Italy, Denmark, the UK, Belgium, and Germany.

(With inputs from agencies.)