France-India Solidarity Against Terrorism: A Unified Stand
During a Paris visit, France reinforced its support for India in countering terrorism linked to Pakistan. In meetings with French Senate members, Indian leaders stressed the importance of global unity against terrorism. The delegation also plans further outreach in Europe to highlight Pakistan's role in terror activities.
In a significant display of international solidarity, France has reaffirmed its commitment to supporting India in its ongoing battle against terrorism originating from Pakistan. During a recent visit to Paris, BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad announced the united front alongside French officials.
The Indian delegation, comprising notable political figures and parliamentarians, engaged with the India-France Friendship Group and members of the French Senate's Foreign Affairs and Defence Committee. Discussions centered around the urgent need for democratic nations to collectively address the threat of terrorism, a sentiment echoed by French Vice-President Jacqueline Eustache-Brinio.
The delegation's European tour is part of a broader diplomatic effort by India to emphasize its zero-tolerance approach to terrorism, further planning engagements in Italy, Denmark, the UK, Belgium, and Germany.
