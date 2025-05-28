Trump, Putin, and the World War III Fears: A Diplomatic Standoff

Amid rising tensions between the United States and Russia, U.S. President Donald Trump's envoy, Keith Kellogg, admonished a Russian official for inflaming concerns about World War III. This diplomatic exchange follows Trump's public warning that President Vladimir Putin is "playing with fire" regarding Russia's actions in Ukraine.

In a Truth Social post, Trump claimed that catastrophic events in Russia had been averted thanks to his intervention, stating that without him, 'REALLY BAD' things would have occurred. In response, Dmitry Medvedev, a high-ranking Russian security official, dismissed Trump's warning, suggesting that the only real threat was a potential global conflict.

Kellogg further criticized Medvedev's comments as reckless and unbecoming of a major world power. He emphasized that President Trump is working towards ending the war and called for Russia to fulfill its diplomatic commitments for a ceasefire.

(With inputs from agencies.)