Tensions Ignite: Border Clash Between Thai and Cambodian Forces

In a rapid flare-up of tensions, Thai and Cambodian soldiers exchanged gunfire at a contested border area on Wednesday.

The Thai army reported that Cambodian troops had entered the disputed region, prompting Thai forces to approach to negotiate. A misunderstanding led to the Cambodian side firing first, according to Thai statements.

The clash, which lasted around 10 minutes, ended after local commanders ordered a ceasefire. Officials from both sides have stated there were no immediate casualties, and negotiations are ongoing to resolve the situation.