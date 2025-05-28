Tensions Ignite: Border Clash Between Thai and Cambodian Forces
Thai and Cambodian soldiers exchanged fire at a disputed border area over a misunderstanding during negotiations. The skirmish lasted about 10 minutes until local commanders intervened, leading to a ceasefire. Neither side reported immediate casualties, and negotiations between the two countries continue.
28-05-2025
- Thailand
In a rapid flare-up of tensions, Thai and Cambodian soldiers exchanged gunfire at a contested border area on Wednesday.
The Thai army reported that Cambodian troops had entered the disputed region, prompting Thai forces to approach to negotiate. A misunderstanding led to the Cambodian side firing first, according to Thai statements.
The clash, which lasted around 10 minutes, ended after local commanders ordered a ceasefire. Officials from both sides have stated there were no immediate casualties, and negotiations are ongoing to resolve the situation.
