Tensions Ignite: Border Clash Between Thai and Cambodian Forces

Thai and Cambodian soldiers exchanged fire at a disputed border area over a misunderstanding during negotiations. The skirmish lasted about 10 minutes until local commanders intervened, leading to a ceasefire. Neither side reported immediate casualties, and negotiations between the two countries continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bangkok | Updated: 28-05-2025 11:21 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 11:21 IST
Tensions Ignite: Border Clash Between Thai and Cambodian Forces
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Thailand

In a rapid flare-up of tensions, Thai and Cambodian soldiers exchanged gunfire at a contested border area on Wednesday.

The Thai army reported that Cambodian troops had entered the disputed region, prompting Thai forces to approach to negotiate. A misunderstanding led to the Cambodian side firing first, according to Thai statements.

The clash, which lasted around 10 minutes, ended after local commanders ordered a ceasefire. Officials from both sides have stated there were no immediate casualties, and negotiations are ongoing to resolve the situation.

