Congress Tension: Udit Raj Slams Shashi Tharoor's Pro-BJP Remarks in Panama
In a deepening rift within the Congress party, Udit Raj criticized Shashi Tharoor for his pro-BJP remarks during a multi-party delegation in Panama. Tharoor praised India's military actions, sparking backlash from Raj, who accused him of undermining Congress's historical achievements in international defense strategies.
- Country:
- India
In what appears to be an internal conflict within Congress, party leader Udit Raj has publicly criticized his colleague, Lok Sabha MP Shashi Tharoor, following remarks made during a multi-party delegation visit to Panama.
Udit Raj expressed discontent with Tharoor's comments, suggesting that they aligned with pro-government rhetoric, insinuating Tharoor was acting as a "super spokesperson" for the ruling BJP.
Tharoor's statements acknowledged recent strategic changes in India's defense approaches, citing actions like the 2016 surgical strike and the 2019 Balakot airstrike against terrorist targets, which he claimed marked a significant shift in policy. Raj countered this perspective by highlighting Congress-led historical precedents in military operations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
