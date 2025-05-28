Left Menu

Panama Backs India's Anti-Terror Stand

An all-party Indian delegation, led by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, met Panama’s National Assembly President Dana Castaneda to discuss and gain support for India’s anti-terrorism campaign. The visit aimed at strengthening international relations after the Pahalgam terror attack and saw cultural exchanges enhancing bilateral ties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Panamacity | Updated: 28-05-2025 12:23 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 12:23 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a bid to gain international backing against terrorism, an all-party Indian delegation, under the leadership of Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, visited Panama. The delegation held talks with Panama's National Assembly President Dana Castaneda, who pledged Panama's support for India's anti-terrorism efforts.

This diplomatic mission is part of India's extensive outreach to 33 global capitals, post the deadly Pahalgam terror attack that claimed 26 lives. During discussions, Tharoor gifted a Kashmiri shawl to Castaneda, symbolizing the region affected by terrorism. In return, Castaneda presented a warrior symbol, urging India to fight terrorism with determination.

The delegation's visit also included cultural exchanges at the Indian Cultural Centre and engagements with the Indian community in Panama. The successful talks reinforce India's international relations stance amidst escalating tensions with Pakistan, following recent hostilities and military actions.

