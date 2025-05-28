Panama Backs India's Anti-Terror Stand

In a bid to gain international backing against terrorism, an all-party Indian delegation, under the leadership of Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, visited Panama. The delegation held talks with Panama's National Assembly President Dana Castaneda, who pledged Panama's support for India's anti-terrorism efforts.

This diplomatic mission is part of India's extensive outreach to 33 global capitals, post the deadly Pahalgam terror attack that claimed 26 lives. During discussions, Tharoor gifted a Kashmiri shawl to Castaneda, symbolizing the region affected by terrorism. In return, Castaneda presented a warrior symbol, urging India to fight terrorism with determination.

The delegation's visit also included cultural exchanges at the Indian Cultural Centre and engagements with the Indian community in Panama. The successful talks reinforce India's international relations stance amidst escalating tensions with Pakistan, following recent hostilities and military actions.